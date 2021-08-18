Mystics at Aces GameThread

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (Back, Out); Alysha Clark (Foot, Out); Shavonte Zellous (Ankle, Out) Aces: Angel McCoughtry (Knee, Out) Washington (8-11) is facing Las Vegas (16-6) for the third time this season on Tuesday night. The Mystics, who are in the midst of a 4-game road trip to start the second half of the season, are coming off a last-minute 84-83 loss against the Aces after leading by double-digits for most of the game. A’ja Wilson, Liz Cambage and Jackie Young were the only players for the Aces who scored in double-figures. They, in addition to Kiah Stokes, shot 50 percent or better from the field. Tina Charles, Ariel Atkins and Myisha Hines-Allen combined for 56 points but it wasn’t enough to secure their first win against Las Vegas this season.