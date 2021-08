When it comes to tackling Telluride’s housing crisis, there is no such thing as an easy — or short — conversation. On Telluride Town Council’s lengthy Tuesday agenda, the topic dominated. In an effort to assess the effect of short-term rentals’ impacts on the dearth of housing for workers, council voted 6-1 to suspend the issuance of those licenses for the next six months, citing the necessity of the emergency ordinance, in part, to a “land rush” on the licenses this month. The ordinance is effective immediately. Council member Lars Carlson cast the sole nay vote.