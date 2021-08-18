Liam Coen discusses quarterback announcement, offensive improvements

Liam Coen is going to be able to refine his offense quite a lot when the University of Kentucky’s football camp gets underway. This is happening in Early August and this leaves just a few days for the UK’s very first OC to iron out some of the finer details for his golfing game. He spent Wednesday trying to perfect his game, and he also played alongside Marc Hill and Mitch Barnhart. He also fielded a few questions about Kentucky’s QB position. He clarified the biggest unknown for the 2021 season and he also shed some light on what is going to happen in the future.