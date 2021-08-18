Liam Coen discusses quarterback announcement, offensive improvements
With a starting quarterback now confirmed, Liam Coen has now turned his attention toward getting his offense ready to roll for Kentucky’s season-opener on September 4. Following practice on Tuesday, UK’s new offensive coordinator discussed his side of the football with the media in-depth, including the program’s decision to name Will Levis QB1, Darian Kinnard’s move back to right tackle, and young standouts at skill positions, among other highlights.www.on3.com
Comments / 0