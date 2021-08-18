Flood Advisory issued for Terrell by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-17 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 19:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Terrell The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 836 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Terrell County Airport.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0