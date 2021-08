Grizzly Flats, CA…The Caldor Fire is burning in the steep Middle Fork Cosumnes River Canyon east of the Omo Ranch area near Sopiago Creek. Challenging terrain has made accessing the fire difficult. The fire actively burned last night with some growth on all sides but mostly to the east. The new acreage is based on an infrared flight from last night. Direct attack was used where possible to do so safely and firefighters scouted routes for indirect line construction. Crews were also working on a large spot fire on Big Mountain Ridge. Helicopters and fixed wind aircraft are ordered for today. The nation is at Preparedness level 5 which is the highest level of fire activity and resources are stretched thin. The Caldor Fire has utilized all available local resources and additional resources are assigned to fire operations as quickly as possible when they arrive. Additional resources have been ordered. The US Forest Service and CalFire are now in unified command of the Caldor Fire. A Type 3 Sacramento Metro Incident Management Team will be inbriefing today to assist with management and support of the fire.