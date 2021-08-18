John Mara is an old, out-of-touch man who hates taunting

If it was up to John Mara, every player in the NFL would have to be vaccinated. But, the Giants’ owner said, the NFLPA wouldn’t go for that. “I’d prefer that everybody be vaccinated,” Mara said on Tuesday in his annual training camp media briefing. “I would’ve preferred that it would’ve been mandatory for players to get vaccinated. But the Players Association did not share that view, so we are where we are, which is not a bad spot to be in. Obviously, I’d like it to be 100 percent [of players vaccinated], because I think it’s the right thing to do.”