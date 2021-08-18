John Mara is an old, out-of-touch man who hates taunting
New York Giants co-owner John Mara, a member of the NFL’s Competition Committee, talked about why taunting has become a point of emphasis heading into the 2021 season. NFL fans were no doubt ecstatic to see a full slate of games this past weekend, even though they were preseason contests. But one point that really stood out from this past weekend was Indianapolis Colts running back Benny LeMay being called for a highly questionable taunting penalty.fansided.com
