Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

A's All-Star Chris Bassitt carted off field after being struck by line drive

By Steve Adams
Posted by 
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pF7Iv_0bUjKPDI00
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt covers his face after being hit by a ball hit by Chicago White Sox left fielder Brian Goodwin during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

In a frightening scene at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday evening, Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt was carted off the field after being struck on the side of the head by a comeback line drive off the bat of White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin. Bassitt spent several minutes down on the mound with the training staff, who held multiple towels to the side of his face. He was eventually helped onto the cart and driven off the field, still clutching a towel to the side of his head.

The Athletics, thankfully, have issued the following statement:

“Chris Bassitt is conscious and aware, and is on his way to the hospital. We will provide additional information when possible.”

The overwhelming concern right now is not on the outcome of the game itself or potential impact on playoff races, but rather on Bassitt’s overall health and well-being. The line-drive left Goodwin’s bat at just over 100 mph, per Statcast, and Bassitt did not appear to deflect the ball before contact. Players on the field were visibly shaken — Bassitt’s teammates and his opponents alike.

Bassitt, 32, is in the midst of the finest season of his career, having emerged as the top starter on the Oakland staff. He’s carrying a 3.04 ERA through 151 innings this season and entered play ranked third in total innings among all MLB pitchers.

Comments / 0

MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

942
Followers
2K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sox#Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBMLB

Bassitt out of hospital after liner strikes face

CHICAGO -- In the second inning of Tuesday’s 9-0 loss to the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, A’s starter Chris Bassitt was hit in the face with a line drive and had to be carted off of the field. Bassitt gave up singles to Eloy Jiménez and Yoán Moncada...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Chris Bassitt suffered fractured cheekbone and jawbone

Oakland A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt was hit in the head with a line drive on Tuesday night, and he suffered significant injuries as a result. Fortunately, it sounds like the right-hander is expected to make a full recovery. Bassitt sustained a fractured cheekbone and upper jawbone, according to MLB Network’s...
MLBNBC Sports

A's ace Bassitt hit in head by line drive in scary scene

It was a scary scene on Tuesday night at Progressive Field. Athletics starter Chris Bassitt was hit by a line drive in what appeared to be on the right side of his face off the bat of Chicago White Sox' Brian Goodwin in the bottom of the second inning. The...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Carted Off After Taking Line Drive To The Head

Oakland A’s right-hander Chris Bassitt had to be carted off the field during Tuesday night’s game after he was hit in the head by a line drive. In the bottom of the second, Bassitt, 32, delivered a pitch to White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin. Goodwin made solid contact on the ball and lined it upfield. Disaster ensued.
MLBuncrazed.com

Chris Bassitt Has Successful Surgery After Suffering Face Injury

Chris Bassitt suffered the injury when he was struck with a line drive in the game against the White Sox on August 17th. In a statement from Oakland Athletics, Bassitt underwent a successful surgery which was required after suffering a tripod fracture. The surgery required the player to have a...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Phillies place Rhys Hoskins on injured list, call up former No. 1 pick

PHILADELPHIA - On a day the Phillies welcomed two players back to the starting lineup after brief injuries and gave several promising updates on other rehabbing players, first baseman Rhys Hoskins went on the injured list. Hoskins had been limited by a groin injury recently and was forced to miss...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Carlos Correa is officially not returning next season

Carlos Correa officially announces that this is his final season with the Houston Astros. In a recent article from The Athletic (subscription needed), the publication discussed the cheating scandal with Houston Astros‘ players, as Carlos Correa’s identifies the 2021 season as his last with the Astros. While being a fan speculation for quite sometime, Correa’s extension wasn’t met during the past offseason, leaving him a free agent come the end of the ’21 season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tony La Russa furious over 3-0 hit by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Video)

White Sox manager Tony La Russa was livid with catcher Seby Zavala over a 3-0 pitch Lance Lynn delivered to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Tony La Russa was furious over a 3-0 hit by Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but this time his anger had nothing to do with the unwritten rules of baseball.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies reliever heads to Yankees in blockbuster Gallo trade

Former Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez is headed to the Yankees. The hot stove was burning around Major League Baseball this week as Friday’s trade deadline came and went. Several trades, big and small, took place right down to the final minute on Friday, with a few last-minute bombs dropping after the fact. And while Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was working on his new team, one blockbuster swap made headlines on Wednesday that involved the team’s 2009 World Series rival.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran Tight End Announces Retirement From NFL At 31

The NFL may have larger rosters than most professional teams, but it’s hard to sustain a career into your 30s. One tight end has realized that today. On Wednesday, 31-year-old tight end Luke Wilson announced his retirement from the NFL. The announcement comes mere minutes after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks, which came about one day after he was signed.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Nagy Makes Big Announcement Regarding Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears are down to their final preseason game this Saturday. The Bears will head to Tennessee to take on the Titans and head coach Matt Nagy just made a pretty significant announcement. Nagy confirmed to reporters that rookie Justin Fields will get the start against the Titans. However...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies release former Mets infielder, Chase Utley rival

Just hours before Freddy Galvis is set to make his first appearance in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform since the 2017 season at shortstop, the club parted ways with a fellow 31-year-old infielder — who notably made headlines with legendary second baseman Chase Utley during the 2015 National League Division Series.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Cavan Biggio suffers elbow injury in rehab assignment

Cavan Biggio suffered an injury to his left elbow while diving for a ball in a Triple-A game on Friday, the Blue Jays told TSN’s Scott Mitchell and other reporters. The extent of the injury isn’t yet known. Biggio was already seven games deep into a minor league rehab assignment, after being placed on the 10-day injured list on August 3 due to back tightness.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Lucas Giolito’s Resurgence Coming at Right Time for White Sox

In mid-June, major league pitchers were forced to conform to the league’s newfound interest in enforcing the use of grip substances — of any type — on the mound. Forget about Spider Tack. Even the time-tested, barely edge-producing concoction of sunscreen and rosin was outlawed, and guys had to adjust accordingly.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Jose Abreu's first-inning blast leads White Sox over Jays

Jose Abreu hit a three-run home run in the first inning to get things started Tuesday night, and right-hander Dylan Cease struck out seven in seven innings to lead the visiting Chicago White Sox to a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Abreu finished with three hits and four...

Comments / 0

Community Policy