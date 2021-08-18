A's All-Star Chris Bassitt carted off field after being struck by line drive

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt covers his face after being hit by a ball hit by Chicago White Sox left fielder Brian Goodwin during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

In a frightening scene at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday evening, Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt was carted off the field after being struck on the side of the head by a comeback line drive off the bat of White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin. Bassitt spent several minutes down on the mound with the training staff, who held multiple towels to the side of his face. He was eventually helped onto the cart and driven off the field, still clutching a towel to the side of his head.

The Athletics, thankfully, have issued the following statement:

“Chris Bassitt is conscious and aware, and is on his way to the hospital. We will provide additional information when possible.”

The overwhelming concern right now is not on the outcome of the game itself or potential impact on playoff races, but rather on Bassitt’s overall health and well-being. The line-drive left Goodwin’s bat at just over 100 mph, per Statcast, and Bassitt did not appear to deflect the ball before contact. Players on the field were visibly shaken — Bassitt’s teammates and his opponents alike.

Bassitt, 32, is in the midst of the finest season of his career, having emerged as the top starter on the Oakland staff. He’s carrying a 3.04 ERA through 151 innings this season and entered play ranked third in total innings among all MLB pitchers.