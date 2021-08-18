Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Star, E..P. Nicole Kidman keeps Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' in production during pandemic

By George Pennacchio
ABC7 Chicago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD -- The new Hulu series "Nine Perfect Strangers" is based off the novel by Liane Moriarty, the same writer for the Emmy-winning "Big Little Lies." But the coronavirus almost put a stop to this all-star ensemble series before it ever got started!. "Nine Perfect Strangers" takes place at a...

abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Shannon
Person
Liane Moriarty
Person
Luke Evans
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Bobby Cannavale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South Wales#Nine Perfect Strangers#Pandemic#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Hair CareTelegraph

Has Nicole Kidman started a new hair trend with her 'long pixie' cut?

Lately we have seen a wave of new haircuts worth putting on your Pinterest board. Jada Pinkett Smith and Iris Law have shaved their hair to a striking number one, while early adopters Rihanna and Zoe Kravitz are sporting the short pixie cut that Edie Sedgewick, Mia Farrow and Twiggy made famous in the 60s.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Reveals Premiere Dates for Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up,’ Sandra Bullock Starrer ‘The Unforgivable,’ More Fall Movies

Netflix unveiled the release dates for its packed lineup for the rest of the year. The streaming platform is set to release highly anticipated films like The Harder They Fall with all-star cast Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Idris Elba and Regina King on Nov. 3. Also on its fall and winter film schedule is Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio’s dark comedy Don’t Look Up, which will be available Dec. 24. Some of the movies will be released in select theaters before hitting Netflix. The Lost Daughter, directed and written by Maggie Gyllenhaal, based on the novel of the...
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Ranking Nicole Kidman’s Most Haunting Performances

No one has played a child kidnapper, seductive serial killer and haunted mother quite like Nicole Kidman. And yes, we would still join any cult she leads!. Emmy and Oscar winner Kidman has kept audiences guessing in psychological thrillers like Big Little Lies and The Undoing, but Kidman’s witchy ways have not only been limited to the small screen. Destroyer proved Kidman can take no prisoners as a grief-stricken LAPD detective, while Kidman later seamlessly transformed into FOX News anchor Gretchen Carlson for the disturbing real-life sexual harassment scandal in 2019’s Bombshell.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers Title Still Makes Sense For Its Related Characters, According To One Star

Based on the best-selling novel from author Liane Moriarty, Hulu's new drama Nine Perfect Strangers tells a complicated and trauma-filled story, utilizing one of the best ensemble casts on TV. The story follows nine people aiming to better their lives with a visit to Tranquillum House, a retreat run by Nicole Kidman's enigmatic host Masha, but not all of those visitors are actually strangers. There's a married couple played by Samara Weaving and Melvin Gregg, as well as a familial unit that includes Michael Shannon, Asher Keddie and Grace Van Patten, and there are even a couple of famed folks in the group.
TV SeriesRoger Ebert

Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers is a Crowded, Tedious Retreat

Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” is a true actor’s showcase, in that it shows off an incredible amount of actors, and their skills, but doesn’t leave much room for story. It’s not a great binge idea if one is looking for a juicy narrative, given the murder mystery-ready title, or for a plot that boasts an unpredictable, juicy course of events. Instead it reduces its power to simply appreciating the spectacle of simulated emotion, that of watching many talented and recognizable faces conjure sadness and catharsis and pain in awards reel-ready monologues that zip up and down the scales. Great monologues can exist in counterproductive prestige TV, and for all of the power that the A-list ensemble brought to this wellness retreat in a particularly picturesque part of California, the pacing itself from director Jonathan Levine has far too little emotional momentum. Nicole Kidman gives one of her kookiest performances in years, as the gaslighting Russian wellness guru behind it all, and even that gets lost in the crowd.
TV & Videoscodelist.biz

Horror trip with Nicole Kidman on Amazon Prime

Nicole Kidman becomes the sinister head of a recreation department and Jason Momoa goes on a vengeance campaign. The overview reveals which streaming highlights the week has in store. After “Big Little Lies”, another bestseller by Liane Moriarty becomes a series – and again Nicole Kidman plays the leading role....
TV & VideosElite Daily

Here Are All The Songs On Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers Soundtrack

Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers is the latest book-to-TV limited series adaptation of a best seller on streaming. From HBO’s Big Little Lies to Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, these are series championed (and usually executive produced) by their lead female stars, creating plum roles for women onscreen that might not otherwise come along. Like Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers is based on a novel by author Liane Moriarty and helmed by David E. Kelley. It also has a serious set of tunes. Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers soundtrack is full of bangers that stand the test of time.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Nine Perfect Strangers fans are convinced this cast member is related to Hollywood star

Nine Perfect Strangers is the new show that everyone is talking about right now. Starring Nicole Kidman, the series centres around a group of strangers (nine, in fact), who visit a wellness retreat and quickly realise that they had no idea of what they signed up for. During the show, one of the cast members, in particular, has had fans talking thanks to her amazing resemblance to a Hollywood star.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Series Teaser: Margaret Qualley In “Maid”

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for the ten-episode drama series “Maid” which hails from Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment and stars Margaret Qualley (“The Leftovers,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”). The story follows a single mother’s incredible story of hard work as she endures a low-paying housecleaning job in...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Timothée Chalamet, Lady Gaga and Andrew Garfield Headline Fall Movies Hoping for Awards Attention

Not even COVID-19 can stop the annual fall kickoff to the Oscars. From Leonardo DiCaprio to Lady Gaga, this year’s slate of awards hopefuls is packed with star power, as the industry is trying to rebuild from an unusual year that left most movie theaters shuttered. Netflix, which has thrived in a world where people stream their movies at home, has a formidable list of Oscar hopefuls. Yet to win the best picture statue, could that change with the musical, “tick, tick…Boom!” from debut director Lin-Manuel Miranda or the period drama “The Power of the Dog” from Jane Campion? Both films...
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Yellowjackets’: Showtime Survival Drama Starring Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci Gets Premiere Date & Trailer

Trauma extends far beyond the fight for survival in the trailer for Showtime’s Yellowjackets, starring Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress. During its TCA presentation, Showtime unveiled the first look at Yellowjackets. Written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the series is a saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.
TV SeriesGreenwichTime

'The Witcher' Writer Jenny Klein Replaces Jessika Borsicsky as Showrunner on NBC's 'The Thing About Pam'

“The Witcher” writer Jenny Klein, who was on the creative team for NBC and Blumhouse Television’s limited podcast-to-screen adaptation “The Thing About Pam,” has been promoted to showrunner of the series. Klein, who has also written for “Supernatural” and “Jessica Jones,” replaces Jessika Borsiczky (“House of Lies,” “Sex/Life”). Borsiczky left the project due to creative differences and thus far is still being credited as an executive producer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy