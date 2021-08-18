Star, E..P. Nicole Kidman keeps Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' in production during pandemic

Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” is a true actor’s showcase, in that it shows off an incredible amount of actors, and their skills, but doesn’t leave much room for story. It’s not a great binge idea if one is looking for a juicy narrative, given the murder mystery-ready title, or for a plot that boasts an unpredictable, juicy course of events. Instead it reduces its power to simply appreciating the spectacle of simulated emotion, that of watching many talented and recognizable faces conjure sadness and catharsis and pain in awards reel-ready monologues that zip up and down the scales. Great monologues can exist in counterproductive prestige TV, and for all of the power that the A-list ensemble brought to this wellness retreat in a particularly picturesque part of California, the pacing itself from director Jonathan Levine has far too little emotional momentum. Nicole Kidman gives one of her kookiest performances in years, as the gaslighting Russian wellness guru behind it all, and even that gets lost in the crowd.