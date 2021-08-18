ACTIVITY RESERVATIONS

Cancel
Join AMC Outdoor Guides on an attempt to summit New England's highest peak, Mount Washington. At 6,288' the "rock pile" towers over the surrounding peaks and should be on everyone's bucket list. A challenging and spectacular peak, Mt. Washington is often underestimated due to its relatively low elevation and short mileage. But its extreme weather, rocky terrain, and exposure to the element rivals peaks twice its elevation. Mt. Washington is notorious for its extreme weather, including the highest surface wind speed ever recorded by man, 231 mph! At 4.2 miles one way, this will be an exciting and challenging hike. Round trip distance approximately 9 miles, varies based on trails taken on the hike down. This trip involves difficult hiking on steep, rocky terrain. Weather can change quickly and become quite cold and windy above treeline. Participants should be in good hiking shape, have proper hiking boots and clothing and be prepared for an alpine adventure! There is no guarantee the group will reach the summit. AMC Guides will decide if a summit attempt can be made based on weather and other safety conditions. Participants must be able to hike up and down the mountain, a ride via the Mount Washington Auto Road can not be guaranteed.

TRAIL TRACE THE BLUE HILLS HIKE, AUGUST 19, 6-8:30PM

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Join us for the 16th year of this popular series. We hike at a moderate pace for 2 to 3 hours in the Blue Hills reservation every Thursday evening. This is a great way to end your day, get outside, strengthen your hiking legs, and socialize with a nice group of people. Register once for the series and you will get a weekly email with the location where we will be meeting. Come for one Thursday or come for them all. Appropriate hiking clothes and a small backpack are required. Hiking shoes or other functional footwear are required (no work shoes or gym shoes). We hike until sunset so you must bring a headlamp in case we end up hiking out after dark. The latest (as of May 29) Mask advisory from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is all unvaccinated residents to continue to wear masks in indoor settings and when they can't socially distance. Often on our hikes we may not be able to maintain a social distance of 6 feet apart.
LotteryIdaho8.com

Reservations may be required for popular hike

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zion National Park may soon require reservations to hike one of its most famous trails. The Angel’s Landing hike is a narrow trail perched on the edge of a red-rock cliff in southern Utah. It is one of the most sought-after destinations in a park that's seen breakneck growth in visitation over the last decade.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Mt. Cardigan - NH Chapter 100th Anniversary Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Come join us in celebrating the NH Chapter's 100th anniversary by hiking to 3149' Mt. Cardigan in Alexandria, NH. Mt. Cardigan was one of the trips led by the NH Chapter in its inaugural year of 1921 .This 52 WAV peak has one of the finest views in the state! We will take a longer loop hike of just over 8 miles with 2100' elevation gain and plan to hike at a moderate pace (about "book time"). The route will take the Woodland Trail to the Clark Trail then the Vistamont Trail to Orange Mtn. where we will follow the Skyland Trail and South Rim Trail to the Cardigan summit. The loop will continue by taking the Mowglis Trail (with a possible side trip to Grotto Cave to Firescrew then the Manning Trail back to the Cardigan Lodge. See the Southern New Hampshire Trail Guide for more details. This loop is a bit more strenuous than your typical Mt. Cardigan hike and participants are expected to have been hiking mountains this summer. Participants are expected to wear hiking boots/hiking shoes and carry a pack carrying 2 liters of water, lunch and snacks for a longer day, rain jacket with hood and rain pants, a fleece jacket/shirt or similar layer, a hat, head lamp, personal first aid kit including sun block as we will be above treeline at times and other items listed in the 10 Essentials of Hiking list (Google if not familiar). Note that participants will register with the AMC by clicking the button on this page but you must also call the leader to complete the registration and get the meet location and start time. Feel free to email the leader if you have any questions.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Hike to Zealand Falls Hut

Registration is required for this activity. Come join us on a beautiful hike to Zealand Falls hut! This hike is aimed at beginners or anyone who is returning to hiking after some time off. Pace will be slow to moderate, with ample time for breaks, photos, and selfies! This hike is about 2.7 miles each way, for a round trip of about 5.4 miles. There is very little elevation gain for most of the hike, while the last quarter mile up and down from the hut is steeper (similar to climbing a staircase). Highlights include many water crossings (most bridged), one long bridge over a beaver swamp, several lakes, and the opportunity to view Zealand Falls from several different elevations. We will have lunch at our destination, Zealand Falls hut, where there is a stunning view into Zealand Notch from the porch, as well as the falls to explore. Rain date is Sunday August 22. This gorgeous hike is an excellent introduction to hiking in the White Mountains. Please feel free to contact the hike leader with any questions.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Hike to Mt Garfield

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Join us for one of the best views of the Franconia Ridge and the Pemi Wilderness to the summit of Mt Garfield with approximately 3100 feet of elevation gain. This 10 mile out and back hike on the Garfield Trail winds you through beautiful forest growth with some stream crossings to the last 0.2 miles which is a challenging rock scramble to the former fire tower on the summit. From there, on a clear day, you can see Franconia Ridge to the south, the Pemi Wilderness in front of you and the Galehead Hut nestled in the shadow of Galehead Mountain. This is considered strenuous based on distance and elevation gain. Only hikers with recent (past 3 months) NH 4K experience will be considered for this hike. Our pace will be slow to moderate, about 1.5 mph. This is a group hike; we will only go as fast as the slowest hiker. Please register with trip leaders below.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Dry Run Creek and Rockhopper Trail Loop

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Hobbiesoutdoors.org

THURSDAY MORNING HIKE- BLUE HILLS RESERVATION

Registration is required for this activity. Enjoy a 4.5 to 5 mile hike in the Blue Hills Reservation. The hike will last between 2 ½ to 3 hours. The gently rolling hills will give us an elevation gain of about 450 ft. Enjoy the scenic beauty of streams, wetlands, granite rock and glacial erratics. Be prepared to step over tree roots and rocks on both narrow and wide trails. You must have walked or hiked at least 5 miles recently. Waterproof hiking boots or shoes are best for the roots and rocks on most trails. No open-toe shoes. Bring at least 1 liter of water and a snack. Insect repellant and sunscreen are recommended. The exact location to meet for the hike will be emailed to you after you register and have been confirmed. Steady rain or threat of thunderstorms will cancel. No dogs.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

French Creek Sunday Morning Hike (vigorous)

French Creek State Park Playground (800 feet SW of French Creek Hopewell Lake boat ramp),. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Please note:. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18...
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Hooray for the Hancocks

Registration is required for this activity. Join us on this lollipop loop hike over both North and South Hancock, both on the NH48 list. The trail is long and flat-ish, followed by a super steep, very eroded section, then a lovely walk between the two peaks, a super steep very eroded downhill section, then out the long flat-ish section. There is a view of the Sandwich Mountain range from a spur path from the summit of North Hancock. We will do several stream crossings along the hike so trekking poles may be helpful to have. All this in 9.8 miles and 2700 feet of elevation gain! Expect an overall hiking time of about 6 1/2 hours (this is consistent with 'book time,' usually considered a 'moderate' pace). This hike is suitable for people who have done similar distance and elevation in New England in the past 12 months. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask. Following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, we note that masks are advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Women's Paddle and Hike: Pinkham Notch

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) Join us on this exclusive women-only excursion into the wild-female guests, female guides. These trips offer the spirit of adventure in an encouraging and supportive atmosphere! Try your hand at a few different outdoor adventures with AMC Guides and other great outdoors people, in the heart of the White Mountains this summer. Revel in the breathtaking views from ledges and summits near Pinkham Notch. Experience the beauty of kayaking some of the most spectacular mountain rivers and lakes the region has to offer. Designed for women that enjoy taking on new challenges, each day will focus on a different activity led by AMC's Outdoor Guides.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Backpack to 13 Falls

Registration is required for this activity. Backpack to 13 Falls Tentsite at a moderate pace. The tentsite is in the heart of the Pemigewasset Wilderness, along a stream with waterfalls and pools. Great place to relax or hike to a variety of interesting spots. There is a bear box, outhouse, cooking area, and tent pads. Hammocks work well. There is a caretaker fee ($15) which you will be responsible for paying on arrival to the tentsite. The hike to and from the tentsite is fairly long over hilly terrain. All leaders and participants must bring a mask for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it during hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Beginner Backpack with Leave No Trace Focus: Crawford Notch

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) Join AMC Outdoor Guides on an introductory backpack. Guides will introduce backpacking skills such as backcountry travel considerations, Leave No Trace ©, camp set up and cooking. The first night is spent at the Highland Center for trip orientation and gear review before setting out on a 2-night trip to Ethan Pond perched on the edge of the Pemigewasset Wilderness. This program includes a strong focus on Leave No Trace practices. Participants will learn Leave No Trace skills and ethics as well as techniques for educating others about these low impact practices. Research has shown that practicing LNT Ethics significantly improves participant knowledge and understanding of how Leave No Trace protects the outdoor places we love. PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS: Learn backpacking skills: backcountry travel, LNT, navigation, backcountry cooking, and camp set up Free use of all gear and equipment for backpacking Travel through beautiful remote terrain in the White Mountains.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Do Nothing Weekend or Day at the Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center

The Stephen & Betsy Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center,. Registration is required for this activity. Enjoy a weekend or just a day, your way, at Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center. There are no organized activities for this weekend. While you are welcome to enjoy your favorite hikes, paddle across Breakneck pond or enjoy a swim in a cool mountain lake; you can also throw up a comfy hammock, snooze or read a book. It's your weekend to do your way. You will stay on a three sided shelter. Each shelter will be shared with other tents (so no larger than 2 person backpacking tents recommended), which can be borrowed from the camp with advance request. Secure bearbox is available for food storage. Modern bathhouses with hot showers and flush toilets are nearby. Camping equipment may be borrowed (free!) on a first come first served basis. Paddling and yoga equipment at the camp are provided free of charge courtesy of the NY-NoJ Chapter. The camp is accessible by public transportation. Registration: Registration is mandatory. You are not fully registered until final payments received. Cost: Weekend Camp: $50 AMC Members / $90 Non-Members Saturday Day Use Only: $25 AMC Members / $65 Non-Members Rate includes 2 nights accommodation (Fri & Sat) for Weekend camp; Saturday Day for Aug 21 use does not include any overnight stays or accommodations. All meals are optional. Rate excludes EventBrite and credit card processing fees for Non-members. Cancellation Policy: Reservations cancelled more than 14 days in advance receive a full refund minus a $25 processing fee. Reservations cancelled 14 days or less in advance are not refundable. If the AMC must cancel a program, registrants will be notified and all fees will be refunded. Normal weather will not cancel this event.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Ridgeline, Waterfalls, Lakes, Summit Hike

Registration is required for this activity. This 9+ mile hike will take you past roaring waterfalls along the Ammonoosuc Ravine trail; take a break at AMC's Lakes of the Clouds Hut with it's alpine lakes: follow the Ridgeline on the Crawford Path; then Summit Mt Eisenhower! Strenuous hike with a car spot. Hiking experience with similar mileage required.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Inner Backpacker: Monadnock-Sunapee Greenway Backpack III

Registration is required for this activity. This is the third in an introductory series of 3 backpacks for those who participated in the Worcester Chapter's Backpacking Workshop this past April or the 2020 session. The Monadnock-Sunapee Greenway is about 50 miles and links Mount Monadnock to Mount Sunapee winding along the Monadnock Highlands through southwestern NH. This backpack will be a 2 day one night trip from Washington NH to Mt Sunapee. This vigorous trip is about 17.5 miles and has 4000 ft of elevation gain over a number of sub-peaks then Mt Sunapee, the highest at 2743 ft.. We will hike at a moderate pace (1.5-2mph). Backpackers that have not participated in the Backpack Workshops are welcome to register but will be wait listed until 3 weeks prior to the trip when it will open up for approved participants as room allows. At the time of the hike, current covid protocols will be followed. Everyone must bring a face mask and hand sanitizer.
Hobbiesoutdoors.org

20s/30s Francis Carter Preserve after work hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the Narragansett YM on a hike through the beautiful Francis Carter Preserve in Charlestown. Hikers can expect uneven terrain and some elevation gain. There are many options for lengths of hikes, but we will hike a minimum of 2.5 - 3 miles. Participants should bring: water bug spray headlamp Limited to 7 hikers. There are a couple parking areas for the preserve; we will be meeting at the lot on Old Mill Road.

