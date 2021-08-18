ACTIVITY RESERVATIONS

Registration is required for this activity. Come join us in celebrating the NH Chapter's 100th anniversary by hiking to 3149' Mt. Cardigan in Alexandria, NH. Mt. Cardigan was one of the trips led by the NH Chapter in its inaugural year of 1921 .This 52 WAV peak has one of the finest views in the state! We will take a longer loop hike of just over 8 miles with 2100' elevation gain and plan to hike at a moderate pace (about "book time"). The route will take the Woodland Trail to the Clark Trail then the Vistamont Trail to Orange Mtn. where we will follow the Skyland Trail and South Rim Trail to the Cardigan summit. The loop will continue by taking the Mowglis Trail (with a possible side trip to Grotto Cave to Firescrew then the Manning Trail back to the Cardigan Lodge. See the Southern New Hampshire Trail Guide for more details. This loop is a bit more strenuous than your typical Mt. Cardigan hike and participants are expected to have been hiking mountains this summer. Participants are expected to wear hiking boots/hiking shoes and carry a pack carrying 2 liters of water, lunch and snacks for a longer day, rain jacket with hood and rain pants, a fleece jacket/shirt or similar layer, a hat, head lamp, personal first aid kit including sun block as we will be above treeline at times and other items listed in the 10 Essentials of Hiking list (Google if not familiar). Note that participants will register with the AMC by clicking the button on this page but you must also call the leader to complete the registration and get the meet location and start time. Feel free to email the leader if you have any questions.