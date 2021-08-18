All-or-nothing room assessment renewal could put S.F. hotels in a bind
The TID is popular with hotels, and many are in favor of renewal with no strings attached. They may not get that choice.www.bizjournals.com
The TID is popular with hotels, and many are in favor of renewal with no strings attached. They may not get that choice.www.bizjournals.com
The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco
Comments / 0