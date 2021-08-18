All-or-nothing room assessment renewal could put S.F. hotels in a bind

What is the most disgusting hotel you’ve ever stayed in? We might have found our winner this weekend as we stayed overnight in Pennsylvania. We’ve all found ourselves in a bad hotel once or twice in our lives, right? Maybe it’s late and you just need to get some shut-eye so you just take the next place you find? Or, you choose one ahead of time and take it because it’s a great deal, only to find out that the reason it’s such a great deal is that you’re afraid to walk on the floor without feeling like you’ll stick to it.