Cocke County, TN

Flood Warning issued for Cocke by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 11:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 22:44:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mrx/. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1145 PM EDT. Target Area: Cocke The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Pigeon River At Newport TN affecting Cocke County. For the Pigeon River...including Newport TN...Minor flooding is occurring. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Pigeon River At Newport TN. * Until late this evening. * At 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.5 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday was 15.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs downstream from gage on Highway 25/70 and in the community of Edwina. Jimtown Road may be affected. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.3 feet on 10/24/2017.

