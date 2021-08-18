Board OKs extended sick leave resolution

oanews@oaoa.com

A resolution for extended sick leave during COVID was approved by the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees.

Last year, the federal government provided 10 days and district provided 10, so a proposal was brought to trustees to approve a resolution for people who have exhausted all their leave.

Executive Director of Human Resources Staci Ashley said this dissolves the old resolution.

There were 132 employees last year that had to use those additional 10 days of leave. ECISD has 4,200 employees.

The federal days were front loaded last year before employees used the local and state leave. Ashley said during Tuesday’s meeting that the board can authorize a longer period of time if they so choose.

She and Superintendent Scott Muri said ECISD is one of the few districts moving ahead on this.

Muri said some districts are requiring employees to be vaccinated first, but ECISD felt this was a healthy compromise to do what’s right for people.

Board member Delma Abalos said, “We want to protect our employees, but we should be getting some of that protection, too.”

Muri said Medical Center Hospital earlier Tuesday had 89 covid patients and 300 patients overall.

“Our staff has been in place for over 10 days (and we’re) seeing spread among our staff. By the end of this week, we’ll probably start to see student spread,” Muri said.

He added that everyone should do what they must to keep themselves safe. Muri encouraged masks and vaccines for everyone who is eligible. The vaccines are available at doctors’ offices and pharmacies.

“Our schools are full of kids. We can’t keep kids at home this year. Our custodians are cleaning. They’re really doing double duty doing extra cleaning of high-touch areas . …We’ve closed off water fountains. We’ve provided water bottles to kids,” Muri said.

He added that it’s difficult to maintain 6 feet of social distance, much less 3 feet, but the teachers and staff are doing everything they can to keep everyone safe.

Muri said the district doesn’t have the tools it had last year. As a district, leadership hopes it doesn’t come to the point where they have to close as a district, but they may have to close schools.

Muri urged everyone to be thoughtful and conscious of taking care of themselves and the people around them.

“The last thing we want to do is close a school or (several) schools because of COVID,” he said.

A plan to increase the number of students in the gifted and talented program and improve drew comments from Julio Hernandez, whose daughter attends Reagan Elementary.

Hernandez said his daughter gets pulled out of class once a week and she enjoys it. Under the plan, GT would be taught to the whole class.

Only three campuses have the pull-out program — Reagan, Hays and Buice.

Hernandez said he and his daughter don’t think the updated plan is fair.

The board approved the Optional Flexible School Day program. Assistant Superintendent of Student and School Support Alicia SyvSyersonerson said this targets students who are falling behind because they are shot on credits or because of attendance.

Students will continue to be enrolled, but they must participate for at least 20 hours a week.

Muri recapped the first days of school.

On Aug. 10, they started with prekindergarten through fifth grade, sixth grade and ninth grade. On Aug. 12, the remainder of the middle and high school kids arrived.

Last year, 4,200 students were on hand for the first day. This year there were a little over 32,000 between Aug. 10 and Aug. 12 and none of them were virtual.

Most students were virtual last year.

Last year, there were 150 teacher vacancies at the start of the year and this year there are 70. Two years ago, there were more than 350 openings.

The enrollment projection for this year is 32,730. And as of Aug. 17, it was 32,031. Muri said if those numbers hold true, the district will surpass its projected enrollment.

They were concerned about prekindergarten and kindergarten enrollment last year, but this year, they came to school.

From a teacher perspective, there were 423 new teachers this year. They were new to the profession or new to ECISD, Muri said.

There are 1.5 million masks in their warehouse and 1,200 gallons of hand sanitizer. Both are available at every school entrance.

Electrostatic mist is used on buses and additional sneeze guards have been installed in the cafeterias.