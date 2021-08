ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Nine-year-old Caleb Porterfield is one of the older students starting the third grade this week in Royse City ISD. “He just has more maturity,” said his mother, Ashley Porterfield, “especially when he’s in class with other people who are sometimes a year younger than he is.” Back when he was first old enough for kindergarten, his parents decided to wait a year, a practice known as red-shirting. His father remembered always being the oldest in his class and wanted to give his sons the same advantage. “He felt like that afforded him a lot of opportunities just as far...