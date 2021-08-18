Cancel
Youngstown, OH

Donna M. Jerek

Posted by 
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 8 days ago
STRUTHERS - Donna M. Jerek, 89, passed away Friday, August 13 at Maplecrest Care Center in Struthers. She was born on July 17, 1932 in Struthers to George and Susan Bonish Jerek. Donna was a 1950 graduate of Struthers High School. After graduation, she worked at the Dollar Savings and Trust Company and later at National City Bank, eventually serving as branch manager of the Campbell office and the assistant manager at the north side office in Youngstown. She retired in 1994.

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

