Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

DG - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. However, both the top and the bottom lines declined year over year, hurting investor sentiment. Even management’s commentary that it is updating fiscal 2021 view as a result of sturdy performance in the first half of the fiscal failed to lift the spirit. We also note that the company projected lower-than-expected profit for the fiscal year. Shares of Dollar General fell more than 4% during the pre-market trading hours on Aug 26.