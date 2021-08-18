Cancel
Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

By Shelly Janes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Financial ReportsZacks.com

Dollar General (DG) Stock Falls Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

DG - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. However, both the top and the bottom lines declined year over year, hurting investor sentiment. Even management’s commentary that it is updating fiscal 2021 view as a result of sturdy performance in the first half of the fiscal failed to lift the spirit. We also note that the company projected lower-than-expected profit for the fiscal year. Shares of Dollar General fell more than 4% during the pre-market trading hours on Aug 26.

Community Policy