Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)
Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
