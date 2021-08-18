Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges
Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $60.52 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0