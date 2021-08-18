Cancel
Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges

By Hayley Millar
 8 days ago

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $60.52 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Marketsinvesting.com

Bollinger Bands creator warns Bitcoin bulls as BTC price struggles below $50K

Bitcoin (BTC) prices have recovered by more than 60% to $47,486 after bottoming out below $30,000 on July 20, triggering anticipations of an extended bull market toward $100,000. But to John Bollinger, a celebrated contributor to the field of financial analysis, investors should refrain from buying the benchmark cryptocurrency at current prices.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Traders beware! Ethereum is very likely to drop all the way to…

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. The level above $3,300 has held firm in response to Ethereum’s steady uptrend. A failed breakout attempt, at press time, seemed to be transpiring into a fourth straight red candle on Ethereum’s chart. This was something last seen over a month ago. A few more risks were present in the form of an ascending channel breakdown and sell signals on some of ETH’s indicators.

Comments / 0

