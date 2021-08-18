Cancel
Disability Rights Texas Files Lawsuit Against Abbott Over School Mask Mandate Ban

By Talia Richman, Corbett Smith, Emily Donaldson
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisability Rights Texas filed the first federal lawsuit against Gov. Greg Abbott over his ban on mask mandates, alleging that his executive order puts students with disabilities at risk. The advocacy group’s suit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District in Austin, escalates the legal fight...

