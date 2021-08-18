Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Cap of $294.40 Million

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $294.40 million and $7.43 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wax#Waxp#Liquidapps#Dapp#Nokn#Ndau#Btc#Ace Entertainment#Ace#Wax Coin Profile#Twitter#Wax Io#Github#Cryptocompare#Dapps#Eosio#Gdax#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Marketsambcrypto.com

Traders beware! Ethereum is very likely to drop all the way to…

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. The level above $3,300 has held firm in response to Ethereum’s steady uptrend. A failed breakout attempt, at press time, seemed to be transpiring into a fourth straight red candle on Ethereum’s chart. This was something last seen over a month ago. A few more risks were present in the form of an ascending channel breakdown and sell signals on some of ETH’s indicators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy