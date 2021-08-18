Cancel
Nyzo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $142,749.00 (NYZO)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $142,749.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com

