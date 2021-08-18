Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Ellipsis Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week (EPS)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001551 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $208.35 million and approximately $41.25 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Busd#Matic#Theta#Ftt#Twitter#Cryptocompare#Epanus#Cloud Mining#Ethereum#Changelly#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketsambcrypto.com

Traders beware! Ethereum is very likely to drop all the way to…

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. The level above $3,300 has held firm in response to Ethereum’s steady uptrend. A failed breakout attempt, at press time, seemed to be transpiring into a fourth straight red candle on Ethereum’s chart. This was something last seen over a month ago. A few more risks were present in the form of an ascending channel breakdown and sell signals on some of ETH’s indicators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy