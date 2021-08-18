Cancel
Gardening

Gardening Matters: August Succulent

By Carla Albright
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKalanchoe (KAL-un-KOH-ee) is the succulent I have chosen for August. Find one of these lovely, easy-to-grow plants and you will be charmed forever. From the family Crassulaceae, there are over 125 species in this genus, although not all of them are regularly seen in cultivation. Originally from Madagascar and tropical Africa, a kalanchoe was one of the first plants to be sent into space to the Soviet Salyut 1 space station in 1979. So you might say it is a plant that is “out of this world.”

