Rockaway Beach, OR

Rockaway Beach Fencepost August 17

By Sugar Brosius
tillamookheadlightherald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI absolutely love all the fruit stands in our travels this summer. A high point is always when the peaches and nectarines are in season. Yum! So, recently we bought lots of fresh greens and radish sprouts. Oh my gosh! They were absolutely delicious. I have made my own alfalfa sprouts for years, but the radish sprouts had a pleasant kick to them. You may pay a bit more at these stands, sometimes not, but they are so much more flavorful than what you buy at the store.

