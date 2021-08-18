Cape Meares Fencepost August 17

Patience is a virtue. And Cape Mearesians will have to have some patience, because we are yet again postponing a community gathering due to the resurgence of COVID. The Cape Meares Community Association, after consultation with community members, has decided not to hold the annual Labor Day potluck. The Delta variant is on the rampage across the country, and the COVID infection rate is on the rise here in Tillamook. Here’s hoping 2022 will return us to normalcy. Get those vaccinations, folks! Protect yourself and others.