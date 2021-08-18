Flash Flood Warning issued for Avery, Burke, Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 21:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rain is increasing the risk of landslides, especially in areas where slides have occurred in the past. Be especially alert if you are near a stream, especially at the base of a mountain or in a cove. Watch for loose-moving soil and rocks or a sudden increase in streamflow. Leave the area quickly if this is observed. When driving along roads where the terrain is steep or rocky, watch and listen for falling rocks, mud, trees and other debris. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Avery; Burke; Caldwell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Avery County in western North Carolina Northwestern Burke County in western North Carolina Northwestern Caldwell County in western North Carolina * Until 300 AM EDT. * At 932 PM EDT, Storm-total rainfall of 2-5 inches has occurred across Avery, Burke, and Caldwell counties. The heavy rainfall has left Avery and Burke counties, with no additional rainfall expected. Heavy rainfall will continue across central and eastern Caldwell County over the next 60 minutes with flash flooding developing from Edgemont to Collettsville along the headwaters of Johns River, Mulberry Creek, and Wilson Creek. * Avery County Emergency Management is currently conducting evacuations of low-lying areas. Moderate flooding of the North Toe River near Newland is ongoing, which will cause flooding to some structures near the river as well as extensive flooding of low-lying areas including adjacent campgrounds. Residents near the North Toe River, Linville River, and Wilson Creek, as well as all other streams across Avery, Burke, and Caldwell counties are urged to seek higher ground immediately. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Significant flooding of campgrounds near streams is expected. Some structural flooding is likely. A few landslides are also possible. * Some locations that may continue to experience flash flooding include Newland, Blowing Rock In Caldwell County, Banner Elk, Elk Park, Beech Mountain In Avery County, Crossnore, Sugar Mountain, Seven Devils, Linville Falls, Table Rock, Lake James State Park, Lake James, Edgemont, Jonas Ridge, Pineola, Linville and Globe. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR