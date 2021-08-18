Flood Advisory issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 21:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Sullivan The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Sullivan County in southwestern Indiana * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 932 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated up to three inches of rain had fallen due to slow moving thunderstorms since 7 pm EDT. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Merom and Graysville.