Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Relieved to be in Canada, an Afghan refugee weeps for Kabul

By -, Hoshang Hashimi, Wakil Kohsar, GeneviÃ¨ve NORMAND
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4cjz_0bUj9nEK00
This August 17, 2021, image, courtesy of Mohammad Ehsan Saadat, shows him posing with his wife and children in Toronto /FAMILY HANDOUT/AFP

Over six days, the lives of Afghan researcher Mohammad Ehsan Saadat and his family turned upside down: enough time to fill out an asylum application and flee to Canada just before the Taliban walked into Kabul.

Since then, he has often said to himself how "lucky" he is to have the opportunity to start anew in Canada, but "weeps" for those left behind.

"From the beginning of July I was thinking that this country (Afghanistan) was going to fall," he told AFP days after arriving in Toronto with his family -- though, he added, he had not imagined that the Taliban would take Kabul as quickly as they did.

The Afghan capital fell on Sunday, after a lightning offensive by the insurgents which saw president Ashraf Ghani flee as they entered the city and took control of the country, 20 years after their first regime was toppled by the US-led invasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LnXph_0bUj9nEK00
Taliban fighters on a pick-up truck move around a market in Kabul on August 17, 2021, after insurgents seized control of the capital /AFP

As the advance gathered pace last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada would take in 20,000 Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban.

Ehsan's research work "on corruption, women's rights, human rights, and children's rights," could make him a target of Taliban reprisals, he said.

The application process was completed in record time, less than a week. "It was unbelievable," he says. "We were very excited, very much."

The family quickly packed their bags. Ehsan made sure not to leave behind cherished traditional Afghan garb, which he hopes to bequeath to his son some day.

His wife, meanwhile, dreamed of learning how to drive in Canada, as well as registering for English language classes.

- 'Dark future' -

"Sometimes I stand in front of the window and I think about how I got here and how I'm lucky that I'm not in Afghanistan now," Ehsan, who like all international travellers to Canada is having to quarantine for 14 days due to Covid-19, confides.

Several of his nine siblings still live in the Afghan capital, and he worries for their safety.

"Yesterday I was afraid the United States would start bombing Kabul and I asked my family to move to different places," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AU7dd_0bUj9nEK00
Afghans climb atop a plane at the Kabul airport on August 16, 2021, as hundreds of people mobbed the facility, clinging to planes even as they taxiied down the runway in an attempt to flee Taliban rule /AFP/File

He's followed from afar developments in Afghanistan over the past few days, as well as Monday's public address by US President Joe Biden, in which he said he did not regret his decision to leave and put the blame for the Taliban's victory on the failure by Afghan leaders and the military to fight.

Harrowing images of people packing into the Kabul airport and clinging to a US military plane triggered a deep sadness. "I started crying," Ehsan said. "The US and international community were there for almost 20 years and we didn't learn anything from them."

"It's a dark future for Afghanistan," he said, concluding from Biden's remarks that "the international community didn't want to help us anymore."

His joy suddenly and visibly blurred by feelings of dread, he wondered aloud whether countries like Russia, China, India, Pakistan and Iran could step in to fill the void left by the United States' departure to "help Afghanistan" and "save the development and achievements of the past 20 years."

He admits sorely, however, that he is "not optimistic."

- Safe in Canada -

While sharing his story with AFP by videoconference, his children amble over to the camera, the youngest brandishing a mischievous smirk as he looks over his father's shoulder trying to determine who dad is talking to.

They appear tired after a long journey. They too are subject to quarantine. Like his wife, his son and three daughters speak neither French nor English.

"I told them that here (in Canada), everything is safe. No, explosions, no suicide attacks, no bombing, nothing. Just you should focus on your education," Ehsan says.

Despite his anxieties, Ehsan presents himself with an air of confidence, filled with hope.

"Who doesn't want to go to Canada? Yes, it was my first choice," he says with a laugh, although he admits to having also filled out immigration applications for the United States, Europe and other nations just in case Canada rejected him.

The family's quarantine will be lifted next week. Ehsan says he hopes to start looking for a job, and use his skills perhaps at a local university.

He also doesn't rule out resuming his own studies. "I'm trying to work on another masters degree in conflict resolution," he says.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Kabul#Afghan Refugees#Us Military#Taliban#Canadian#Afghans#Afp File
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
China
Related
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Group of 23 California school students stranded in Afghanistan

Six California families, including 23 young students, are stranded in Afghanistan, unable to fly out of the Kabul airport as the US nears its 31 August final deadline for leaving the country.The group of students and their parents are from the city of El Cajon, near San Diego, and had been in the country on vacation, visiting family on special visas.“They’re still in Afghanistan trying to find their way to the airport or on an airplane,” Michael Serban, director of Family & Community Engagement for the Cajon Valley Union School District, which is home to a number of migrant...
Middle EastNew York Post

Former Afghan minister claims Taliban killing children in reign of terror

The former interior minister of Afghanistan claims that Taliban militants have been killing children and the elderly as they seek to rule the country by terrorizing its people. “Taliban are trying to rule over people by terrorizing, killing young children and elderly citizens,” Masoud Andarabi said in a tweet, alongside...
PoliticsMidland Reporter-Telegram

The Taliban must deal with these leaders to avoid civil war

The Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan was swift and decisive. Forming an inclusive government to avoid another civil war is proving to be much harder. The militant group has been holding meetings in Kabul with Hamid Karzai, the first president after the U.S. invasion, and Abdullah Abdullah, No. 2 in the ousted administration, after leader Ashraf Ghani fled the country earlier this month. The Taliban's membership is drawn largely from the majority ethnic Pashtun population, which is most dominant in the southern part of the country.
Voice of America

Afghan Resistance Delegation Meets With Taliban in Charikar

ISLAMABAD - A delegation from Panjshir, the last bastion of resistance against the Taliban in Afghanistan, held talks Thursday with a Taliban delegation in Charikar, the capital of neighboring Parwan province, to try to find a peaceful solution to their conflict. Fahim Dashty, who is working closely in Panjshir with...
MilitaryNew York Post

How prisoner releases bolstered the Taliban to victory

As Taliban member Hafizdullah navigated the narrow, ancient streets of the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif last week — driving my photographer Jake Simkin and me to a foreign consulate to maneuver our way out of the fallen country — one of his first comments was a nonchalant reference to the time he spent as a prisoner at the notorious Bagram Air Base.
ReligionBirmingham Star

Taliban say religious scholars will lead govt

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 25 (ANI): The Taliban have said that religious scholars will lead the upcoming government in Afghanistan as the country's government collapsed over a week ago when the terror group seized Kabul, a media report said. At a gathering in Kabul, the Taliban said that their 20 years...
Militarycourierjournal.net

US is Third World in Afghanistan

Few Americans are interested in nation-building or running a peace-keeping operation overseas with our troops, but it has become standard practice. It’s bad policy and an economic burden that we cannot afford. We’ve been nursing the situation in Afghanistan for many years after much of the Taliban force was killed or driven underground. So we’ve had plenty of time to make a transition. Last year Donald Trump had plans to be out by May. That would likely have been delayed, but we didn’t get to see.
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Charlottesville prepares for Afghan refugees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Tuesday, the Biden administration gave an update on the relocation of Afghan refugees in Virginia. As the United States ramps up evacuation efforts in Kabul, Charlottesville is preparing for incoming Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holders. These are different from what people may understand regarding...
Worldspectrumlocalnews.com

Afghanistan updates: Explosion outside of Kabul airport, Pentagon confirms

The Taliban swept into Kabul on Aug. 15 after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the U.S. and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan. The U.S. is working to evacuate thousands of American citizens and Afghan allies amid chaos outside...
Texas Stateaudacy.com

Afghan refugees settling in Texas

A group that helps refugees says dozens of people from Afghanistan have been resettled in Texas since the beginning of August. Afghans who helped U.S. forces there are being allowed to leave the country in the face of threats from the Taliban. Refugee Services of Texas is one of several...
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

Taliban warn US to not encourage Afghan elite to leave coun

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 24 (ANI): The Taliban on Tuesday warned the US against encouraging the Afghan elite to leave the country. While speaking from Kabul on Tuesday, the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that Washington should not encourage the Afghan elite to leave the country as the US has been evacuating some Afghans in recent days, Tolo News reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy