East Grand Forks to raise Greenway fees and get tougher on unlawful driving there

East Grand Forks leaders on Tuesday agreed, barely, to ramp up the fees residents pay to maintain the city’s trail systems along the Greenway. Council members voted 3-3 to hike the monthly Greenway fees in property owners' water bills by $1 in 2022 and a further 5% each year for the following 10, a move that would ultimately raise those fees to $3.26 per month in 2032. Voting against the plan were Clarence Vetter, Dale Helms and Tim Johnson. Voting in favor were Brian Larson, Tim Riopelle and Council President Mark Olstad.