I normally enjoy Scott Bill Hirst’s rah-rah Republican letters. His childlike faith in a party led by Donald Trump is truly amazing if misguided. However, lately, he has fallen victim to decrying critical race theory with all the other Republicans in creation, his main complaint being that the Chariho School Committee doesn’t want to make it an agenda item to please him, or the Hopkinton Republican Town Committee. This committee, if I read his words correctly, consists of only three people, Mr. Hirst, Pastor Stall, and state Sen. Morgan. So, in my opinion, Ms. Lyall is right not to include it on the agenda because it would serve no good purpose. I take Ms. Lyall at her word that CRT is not being taught in the school system, and she’s right that there are better things to discuss at committee meetings.