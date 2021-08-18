Cancel
WWE

New year's SmackDown show location revealed

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 8 days ago
In recent weeks, WWE has wanted to confirm that on the start day of 2022, a special PPV will be held that the company will hold in an as yet unestablished location in Atlanta, which now appears to have at least an assignment status, given that the The previous day's episode of SmackDown will air from a specific arena in the United States.

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

