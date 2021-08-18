Cancel
Hawaii County, HI

High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island South, Big Island Southeast, East Honolulu by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 03:19:00 Expires: 2021-08-18 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; East Honolulu; Ewa Plain; Honolulu Metro; Kahoolawe; Kauai South; Kauai Southwest; Kipahulu; Kona; Lanai Leeward; Lanai South; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai Southeast; Niihau; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Waianae Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES .The large, long period south swell has peaked and will be subsiding gradually through Thursday. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf 7 to 12 feet. * WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST today. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous. Breaking waves may impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.

alerts.weather.gov

