Coffee County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 12:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coffee A thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Coffee County through 1015 PM EDT At 928 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm over Ambrose, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. This area has already received about 1 to 1.5 inches of rainfall from previous storms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Broxton, Ambrose and Pridgen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

