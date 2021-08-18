Cancel
Tulsa, OK

FREE Pre-Fair COVID-19 Vaccinations Available Now!

By Johnnie Walker
KRMG
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yaTXl_0bUj4rKx00

The Tulsa State Fair is back!

If you’re planning on visiting this year, you may want to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus before you join the crowds for the fun and festivities.

We’re partnering with Utica Park Clinic and the Tulsa Health Department to get you the information you need to get fully vaccinated before you head to the midway!

Moderna: August 18th August 18th is the deadline to get the first dose, with a second dose needed on September 15th to be fully vaccinated by the time the fair begins on September 30th.

This is currently only available to people 18+.

Pfizer: August 25thAugust 25th is the deadline to get the first dose, with a second dose needed on September 15th to be fully vaccinated by September 30th.

This is currently available to people 12+.

Johnson & Johnson: September 15th

September 15th is the deadline for the single shot does to be fully vaccinated by September 30th.

This is currently only available to people 18+.

Utica Park Clinic (UPC), part of Hillcrest HealthCare System, is pleased to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations. Click here to schedule your vaccination appointment now.

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

