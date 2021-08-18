Form 4 NEOPHOTONICS CORP For: Aug 16 Filed by: Eby Elizabeth Lynne

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Aditxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors to purchase 4,583,334 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.40 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, for gross proceeds of approximately $11.0 million, before payment of commissions and expenses. In a concurrent private placement, for each share of common stock purchased by an investor, such investor will receive from the Company an unregistered warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.53 per share, and are exercisable for a five year period commencing six months from the date of issuance.