Noah Syndergaard Faces Live Batters for First Time in Three Months

By John Flanigan
metsmerizedonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile speaking with reporters pregame on Tuesday, New York Mets manager Luis Rojas confirmed that right-hander Noah Syndergaard successfully completed his first live bullpen session this afternoon at Oracle Park. Syndergaard threw one simulated inning, 15-20 pitches, to Francisco Lindor and Luis Guillorme. He threw all fastballs and changeups, and...

