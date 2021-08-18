MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Giants, 9:45 PM
Tuesday, August 17, 2021 • 9:45 P.M. RHP Marcus Stroman (8-11, 2.79) vs. RHP Logan Webb (6-3, 2.96) The Mets slide continued late last night and now the Mets need to win tonight or face a losing season record. Last night the Mets actually got to Gausman and scored 3 runs over 5.0 innings, not an easy feat. But the Mets pitching couldn’t keep it together and eventually, the Mets lost 7-5. Things do not get easier for the Mets tonight as they face Logan Webb who is having a career year.metsmerizedonline.com
