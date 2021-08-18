Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

Ordinance banning front yard parking approved

By Site Administrator
Posted by 
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AvjhJ_0bUj2xQ300

If you live in Corpus Christi and park on the grass on your home's property, expect to be fined.

The Corpus Christi City Council approved a new ordinance to keep vehicles off people's yards. The new ordinance says you cannot park on any surface that is not made of asphalt, concrete, brick or other hard material.

Now, there are some exemptions to the policy, including if the house does not have a paved driveway, if the yard touches a street with a width of less than 28 feet, and administrative discretion can be applied.

The fine can be up to 500 dollars if you are in violation.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Cars
Corpus Christi, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Front Yard#Asphalt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KZTV 10

CCISD reports 87 new COVID-19 cases Monday

The Corpus Christi Independent School district (CCISD) has added 87 new COVID-19 cases to its count. "CCISD is committed to transparency as we communicate during the COVID-19 pandemic," says the CCISD website. "We appreciate your patience as we prioritize care of the individuals who test positive as well as anyone with whom they may have come into close contact."
EducationPosted by
KZTV 10

How local school districts are handling mask rules

The Texas Supreme Court’s decision Thursday to allow facemasks to be worn in public schools has many area schools breathing a sigh of relief. Though Sunday’s temporary stay was invalidated on a technicality – it was ultimately denied because Abbott bypassed the appellate courts, circumventing proper procedure -- it allows school districts to legally continue enacting individual mask mandates.

Comments / 2

Community Policy