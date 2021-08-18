Cancel
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland may finally be getting a new cell tower near the Polk Parkway

The city of Lakeland may finally be getting a cell tower after two denials over the past year. The tower in question is taller than those previously proposed but is also in a much more agreeable area, according to city staff. The city did not receive any messages in opposition to the tower and no residents spoke during public comment at the Lakeland Planning and Zoning Board meeting Tuesday morning.

