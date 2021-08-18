Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

Ordinance banning front yard parking approved

By Site Administrator
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 8 days ago
If you live in Corpus Christi and park on the grass on your home's property, expect to be fined.

The Corpus Christi City Council approved a new ordinance to keep vehicles off people's yards. The new ordinance says you cannot park on any surface that is not made of asphalt, concrete, brick or other hard material.

Now, there are some exemptions to the policy, including if the house does not have a paved driveway, if the yard touches a street with a width of less than 28 feet, and administrative discretion can be applied.

The fine can be up to 500 dollars if you are in violation.

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

