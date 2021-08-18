Cancel
Racine, WI

Racine police identify woman found dead with gunshot injuries last Friday

 8 days ago
Racine police identified a woman they believe to be a homicide victim found in a home last Friday.

Police identified the woman as Rebecca Rannow, 41 years old. Officers responded just before 6 p.m. to a home in the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue for a welfare check.

Inside officers found the woman deceased. In an update Tuesday, police said she suffered from several gunshot wounds.

Crime Stoppers of Racine is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330. You can also call Investigator Rasmussen at 262-635-7774 or Investigator Nuttall at 262-770-0339.

