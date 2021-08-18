Cancel
Missouri State

Missouri Sheriff Blames Alleged Criminal’s Escape on COVID Staffing Shortage

By Blake Montgomery
 8 days ago
A sheriff in Kansas says an alleged criminal was able to escape from the local jail because the staff there has been hit so hard by COVID-19. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that Christopher Koepke was able to run through a door during his Monday night booking on drug charges because there were not enough staff in the office to catch and restrain him: “Due to COVID illness amongst staff, short staffing at the Sheriff’s Office provided Koepke with the ability to flee.” The sheriff’s office elaborated on Facebook: “When 30% of your staff is out with Covid you operate with less staff and less security for escorts from open common areas to restricted ones. We’re doing the best we can with the best we have.”

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

