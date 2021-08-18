Connecticut leaders urge student-athletes to get COVID-19 vaccines

As the training season for fall high school sports kicks off this week, state leaders are encouraging students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.



Connecticut Department of Public Health Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford said if student-athletes get the vaccine, their chances of getting COVID are lower and they won’t need to quarantine in the same way as before.



Health officials and state leaders making the push for students to get vaccinated so they can stay on the field.



“Step up. We really need you to do it. It’s for your safety and it’s for your team. It’s so nobody has to step off the field, you can stay involved,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

So far, Gifford said 46 percent of 12-15-year-olds are fully vaccinated and 63 percent of 16-17-year-olds are fully vaccinated.

Athletes FOX61 spoke with are on board so they can stay in the game.

St. Paul Catholic High School Junior Erik Suzio says he got the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as he could.

“I needed to be in school to learn to the best of my ability but also I cared so much about sports that I wanted to be able to play no matter what and so the best of both worlds was to get the vaccines as early as I could so I could stop being online and come to school, come to practice and not be worried,” Suzio said.

Connecticut Athletic Director’s Association President David Dennehy said vaccines will help minimize athlete's time out.

“With a vaccination and an exposure, or any other covid situations, they won’t have to sit out. There’s an opportunity and guidance for them through the mitigation strategies to continue to compete and be with their team,” Dennehy said. “If there is a positive covid case, that student will have to be tested and will have to sit out a certain number of days and get medical clearance to come back to the competition but those that were exposed have a very particular set of guidelines that will allow them to stay in competition.”



Vaccines are not mandated for student-athletes at this time, but health officials and athletic directors are strongly recommending students get the shot.

