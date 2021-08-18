PHOTOS: ‘Ohana Brings Back Fan-Favorites With an Updated Menu

Character meet and greets may not be back at Disney World just yet, but there are still plenty of ways to say hi to some of your favorite characters!. Over the past year, we’ve seen Mickey and pals take to Main Street, U.S.A. during cavalcades (aka mini-parades), watched Chip ‘n’ Dale have a nice picnic on the lawn in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and even stumbled into Goofy and Pluto at select Disney World Resorts. And, today we found a classic character greeting guests from another location!