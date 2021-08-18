PHOTOS: ‘Ohana Brings Back Fan-Favorites With an Updated Menu
We’ve seen quite a few changes to dining menus around Disney World as more restaurants have reopened over the past year!. Recently, Tortuga Tavern in Magic Kingdom, Citricos at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and ‘Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort welcomed guests back with a selection of new eats and drinks. But, only one month after opening, the ‘Ohana menu is changing yet again and we’re bringing you along with us to check it out!allears.net
