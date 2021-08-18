St. Johns County Commission approves Victoria Crossing, new affordable housing complex

As commissioners approved changes to plans for a housing development on State Road 207, nonprofit officials raised concerns that the project leaves homeless people behind. But in addition to approving the project, which will be called Victoria Crossing and provide close to 100 units of housing, the Commission asked for county employees to take a fresh look at homelessness in the area and what can be done to help. County employees also said that homeless people will not be prohibited from renting an apartment at the new development.