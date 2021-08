The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons will be playing this Saturday in Miami for each their second preseason outing this year. Both teams will be looking for their first preseason win of 2021, and another chance to see some of the younger players on their roster, some fighting for a roster spot. For the Dolphins, there may be a couple of hidden gems on a very young and up-and-coming team, and guys like Salvon Ahmed made plays last week in Chicago. Some players, like Jaelan Phillips will also be getting their first taste of action of 2021 and are looking to make an immediate impact on the field. With Tua Tagovailoa entering his second season, and a top ten defense, Miami is ready for that next step.