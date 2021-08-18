American Legion spokesman reacts to ongoing chaos in Afghanistan

American Legion Post No. 5 welcomed 115 foreign officers from 88 different countries to Emporia for a visit to the All-Veterans Memorial, lunch and conversation Tuesday. The officers — who came from all over the globe and included three women — are students at the U.S. Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth. The 10-month-long graduate-level training course “educates field grade officers to be agile, innovative, and adaptive leaders within increasingly complex and uncertain environments. Contemporary field grade officers are those who communicate effectively, think critically, and are able to build and lead organizations under mission command in Unified Land Operations,” according to its website.