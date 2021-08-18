Cancel
Military

American Legion spokesman reacts to ongoing chaos in Afghanistan

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

" As the chaos in the Middle East continues, the American Legion – the largest wartime veterans service organization – is fighting to get as many American allies to safety as possible. News 12’s Eric Landskroner spoke with American Legion spokesperson John Raughter about the situation. RELATED: ‘We all feel betrayed.’ Veterans, Gold Star families can’t believe swiftness of Taliban takeover RELATED: Taliban vow to respect women, despite history of oppression "

News 12

News 12

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Legion#Taliban#Gold Star
