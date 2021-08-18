American Legion spokesman reacts to ongoing chaos in Afghanistan
" As the chaos in the Middle East continues, the American Legion – the largest wartime veterans service organization – is fighting to get as many American allies to safety as possible. News 12’s Eric Landskroner spoke with American Legion spokesperson John Raughter about the situation. RELATED: ‘We all feel betrayed.’ Veterans, Gold Star families can’t believe swiftness of Taliban takeover RELATED: Taliban vow to respect women, despite history of oppression "
Comments / 0