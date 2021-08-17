Everything's Gonna Be Okay Cancelled at Freeform After 2 Seasons

Everything will not be OK for Everything’s Gonna Be Okay , unfortunately: Freeform has cancelled the Josh Thomas-led comedy after two seasons.

Thomas confirmed the news himself via tweet on Tuesday: “We’ve decided Season 2 of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay will be the last.” He added that “Freeform has been a dream to work with — so cool and open and sincerely progressive. I’m so grateful we got a platform to make this show. I love them, and they are obsessed with me. I hope we get another chance to work together.”

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay starred Thomas (who also created the series) as a twentysomething Australian who visits America and is left to look after his two teen half-sisters after his father becomes terminally ill. (Thomas previously created and starred in Please Like Me , which aired on the defunct cable network Pivot.) Debuting in January 2020, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay was renewed for a second season that May. Season 2 premiered in April; the cancellation caps the show’s run at a total of 20 episodes.

Thomas added in a later tweet that he’s “working on a project at the moment (to be announced) and have a bunch of shows I’m getting my hustle on and will be out pitching. I’m pretty jazzed about them but will miss this show for sure.”