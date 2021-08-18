911 For Kids helps to educate our young ones

My name is John D. Johnson. Some of you may know me as one of the candidates running for the board of education. However, tonight I am removing my campaign hat and instead I stand before you as an extremely concerned community member, taxpayer, and representative for the more than 350 people who signed a petition asking for a common sense mask mandate. But of utmost importance I stand here as a parent of three amazing children attending the DV school system. I currently have a 6-year-old, 13-year-old, and a 14-year-old attending school in the district. That means I have one child in elementary school, one in the middle school, and one in the high school. As a result, what happens in the school impacts my family on virtually every level. I have had an opportunity to review the district’s safety plan and I must say that I have some significant concerns.