Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

911 For Kids helps to educate our young ones

By San Antonio Living
news4sanantonio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe kids are back to school and will be learning a lot of new things this year. Parents, something to put on your list is teaching them how and when to properly call 911 in case of an emergency. Elise Kim and Don Ferguson are with us this morning with some great information.

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Kidskidsburgh.org

Local Mom Creates Group To Help Young Kids Volunteer

If you’ve ever tried to find a place to volunteer with your younger children, it’s almost impossible. When one local mom encountered that, she created her own organization for little kids to volunteer, and it’s taking off. Cami Teacoach, of Marshall, created the organization in February when no one would...
KidsMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Guard our community immunity by getting kids vaccinated

Do you remember what life was like this time last year? We didn’t have any blockbuster movies to see in theaters. No live music. Most people were not able to get married with all their friends and family in attendance, gather together at church, send their kids to camp, or catch a Twins or Loons game in the stadium.
EducationNBC4 Columbus

From Helping NBC4 Stuff the Backpack to Helping Young Kids Learn about Science

With most Central Ohio school kids heading back to the classroom this week, we wanted to shine a light on a local organization that has long been supporting education. Not only is CAS backing our Stuff the Backpack initiative, but for 20 years they have helped the Ohio State University bring STEM education to kids in our most underserved schools.
Kidscity-countyobserver.com

Helping All Kids Succeed

Helping all kids succeed, regardless of their circumstances, is a priority of mine. Whether it’s a student struggling in school or a kid in our juvenile justice system, they need opportunities to grow and achieve their goals. As an educator and chair of the House Courts and Criminal Code Committee,...
Mcallen, TXKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Educators give advice on keeping kids in school

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Teachers and administrators can expect a number of challenges facing students. While most of those are in large part pandemic related, school attendance is just another obstacle they will have to overcome. As the summer break ends, Rio Grande Valley school officials are preparing for the...
Ridgefield, CThamlethub.com

Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield needs our support to help club kids and struggling families

We are on a special mission at the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield - Mission Summer Fun For Everyone - and we need your help!. Our top priority has always been to help those that need us the most and to never turn away a child because of their family’s inability to pay. However, this year, we need your help to meet the heightened demand for the Club and the services we provide.
KidsSeacoast Online

Opinion/Letter: Protect our kids- mask in schools

Please, mask in schools! We all want our children back in school safely. Wearing masks helps protect everyone from the highly contagious Delta variant. Young kids can’t get vaccinated. Anyone in our schools should get a shot if they can, and wear a mask, whether they are vaccinated or not. People who have been vaccinated can get COVID again, and spread the disease.
KidsSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Are our children being educated or indoctrinated?

It’s back-to-school time. Another year of learning, field trips and friends. But we should be concerned, very concerned. Are our children being educated or indoctrinated? It seems that we have more and more activist consultants and educator-indoctrinators wanting access to our children at a younger age. Isn’t it bad enough...
Kidskrcgtv.com

Educator with a heart for helping kids finds relief from pain caused by rickets

Erin Brower is passionate about helping children in her southern Missouri hometown of Willow Springs. She is a former teacher, a current elementary school counselor, and the long-time organizer of the town’s annual fundraising drives that ensure families in need receive back-to-school supplies and Christmas toys. When Brower missed a...
Kidspikecountycourier.com

DV’s safety plan does not protect our kids’ health or education

My name is John D. Johnson. Some of you may know me as one of the candidates running for the board of education. However, tonight I am removing my campaign hat and instead I stand before you as an extremely concerned community member, taxpayer, and representative for the more than 350 people who signed a petition asking for a common sense mask mandate. But of utmost importance I stand here as a parent of three amazing children attending the DV school system. I currently have a 6-year-old, 13-year-old, and a 14-year-old attending school in the district. That means I have one child in elementary school, one in the middle school, and one in the high school. As a result, what happens in the school impacts my family on virtually every level. I have had an opportunity to review the district’s safety plan and I must say that I have some significant concerns.
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon City kids get $150 prizes for helping Preserve Our Past

Student winners include Elizabeth Stedman, Alyson Gassman, Janie Zook, Sophia Irvine, Freya Steed and Mira Jansen. City officials and Oregon City Optimist Club members recently selected winners in the second-annual Preserve Our Past Contest for young artists. Emily Tierney, recreation programmer for Oregon City's parks department, appreciated how the contest...
Kidsidahoednews.org

The vaccine is our best shot at keeping kids in school

Idaho students are back to their classrooms – a welcome transition for students and families across our state. Our main defense in ensuring the new school year is entirely in-person – free from outbreaks and quarantines – is the COVID-19 vaccine. The highly contagious delta variant is circulating in our...

Comments / 0

Community Policy