PHOTOS: Monorail Gold Returns to Disney World With an Updated Look!
When the Monorail resumed operations in Disney World last summer, it was running limited service with some trains, stations, and loops not available right away. Since then, we’ve seen more Monorails return to service, as well as the reopening of the EPCOT Monorail loop. And with construction making good progress at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort’s Monorail station, we’re closer than ever to the Disney World Monorail service being back 100%.www.disneyfoodblog.com
