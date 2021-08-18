Cancel
1,150 flee Colombia village caught between 2 armed groups

By Daniel Tepfer, Brian Lockhart
Connecticut Post
 8 days ago

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — At least 1,150 people fled their homes in Colombia's Choco province over the weekend to escape fighting between leftist insurgents and a paramilitary group that is expanding its grip on the region, the nation's Human Rights Ombudsman said Tuesday. In a statement, the agency said armed...

www.ctpost.com

#Liberation#Armed Forces#Ap#Gaitanistas#Choco#Afrocolombians#Indigenous
