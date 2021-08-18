1,150 flee Colombia village caught between 2 armed groups

Armed protests tick up as the presence of guns is linked to a higher chance of violence. Events where demonstrators carried firearms were about six times more likely than unarmed demonstrations to be violent, according to an analysis by Everytown for Gun Safety and Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. The report identified at least 560 events in the last 18 months where attendants carried guns. One out of every six armed protests turned violent, compared to one in every 37 protests without guns. Moreover, after a brief decline following the Capitol insurrection, the share of armed protests nationwide doubled from February to June. “This is the first time since our coverage began at the start of 2020 that we’ve seen such a continuous increase for so many months in a row,” Roudabeh Kishi, director of research and innovation at ACLED, told USA Today. “The last time we recorded a steady rise in armed demonstration activity like this, it culminated in the attack on the Capitol.” The dataset also noted more than 100 armed protests that took place at government buildings since 2020, 12 of which turned violent. [Everytown provides grants to The Trace. Here’s our list of major donors and our policy on editorial independence.]