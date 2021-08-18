Funeral services for Bernice Stump will be held Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10:30 am at Faith Christian Reformed Church in Pella. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery in Pella. Visitation will begin Wednesday after 2:00 pm at Faith Christian Reformed Church where the family will be present Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions are preferred for the Pella Christian Grade School or New Hope Community Church in Pella. Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.